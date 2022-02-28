KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.04.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get KE alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.39 on Monday. KE has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.