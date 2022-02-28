Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,158 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total value of $812,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $709.73. 583,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,595. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.24.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.