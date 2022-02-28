Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 560 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.73. 1,970,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,226. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

