Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.68

Shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

About Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.