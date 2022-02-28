Keyarch Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU) Quiet Period To End on March 7th

Keyarch Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, March 7th. Keyarch Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:KYCHU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Keyarch Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

