KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of California Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.08. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.