KeyCorp Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $300.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.
Churchill Downs stock opened at $244.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average is $225.70. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
