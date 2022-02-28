KeyCorp Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $300.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $244.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average is $225.70. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

