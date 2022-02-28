Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,712,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 471,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Keysight Technologies worth $445,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,271. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,140 shares of company stock worth $35,129,724. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.