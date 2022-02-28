Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,117,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE KRC opened at $71.27 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.