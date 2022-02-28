Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$219.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS stock traded down C$2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,500. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$229.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 36,000.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.