Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $426,522.90

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $426,522.90 and approximately $396,110.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.59 or 0.06772988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.76 or 0.99830929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

