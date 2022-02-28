Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,598 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.52. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

