Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,425 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,804,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.02. 2,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,467. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

