Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

