Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.02 and its 200-day moving average is $318.13. The company has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

