Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $31,474,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 248.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. 227,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Several analysts have commented on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

