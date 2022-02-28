Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 505.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

TT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.60. 11,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,363. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.68.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

