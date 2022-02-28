Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. 150,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,982. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

