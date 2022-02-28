Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

