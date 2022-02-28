Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,816 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 83,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

