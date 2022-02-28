Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,310 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ford Motor by 118,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,310,422. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

