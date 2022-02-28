Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.46. 127,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,886. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $81.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,088 shares of company stock worth $14,073,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

