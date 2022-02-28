Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,054 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 183.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 167,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,516. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.