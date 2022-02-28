Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,207 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $174.30. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,671. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

