Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 130,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,674,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.10. 29,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.