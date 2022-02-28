Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 58,911 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,911 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 416.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $9,369,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $308,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,628. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

