Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 773,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,316. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24.

