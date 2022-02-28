Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 773,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:JVAL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,316. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.