Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.64. 2,008,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,701,973. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

