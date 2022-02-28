Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,056,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 19,362,123 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Kinross Gold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

