Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Trading Down 2.4%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.95. 50,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 45,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

