Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Kodiak Sciences worth $44,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. 49,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

