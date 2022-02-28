Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.77) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SKB opened at €23.65 ($26.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $390.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €23.32 ($26.50) and a 12 month high of €32.65 ($37.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.54.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

About Koenig & Bauer (Get Rating)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.