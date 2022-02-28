Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

KEP stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,198. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

