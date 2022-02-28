Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,043,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,213. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 942.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

