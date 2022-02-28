Kryll (KRL) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $408,512.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00035063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00106561 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.