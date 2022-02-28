K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.10 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €17.10 ($19.43) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.04).

ETR SDF traded up €1.12 ($1.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €21.80 ($24.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.54 and a 200 day moving average of €15.14. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of €21.50 ($24.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

