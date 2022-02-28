Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.
About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
