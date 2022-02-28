Kura Oncology (KURA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA):

2/25/2022 – Kura Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Kura Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

2/15/2022 – Kura Oncology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

1/7/2022 – Kura Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

