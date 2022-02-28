KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.30

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €65.30 ($73.26) and last traded at €65.30 ($73.26), with a volume of 22517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €67.50 ($75.73).

Several equities analysts have commented on KWS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.78) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($86.39) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.24) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.30.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

