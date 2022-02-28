L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX traded up $18.80 on Monday, reaching $252.31. 3,524,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,085. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $182.24 and a twelve month high of $252.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.