Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 41200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$673,600.00 and a PE ratio of -4.55.
About Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX)
