Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $112.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

