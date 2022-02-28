Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will post $971.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $969.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $895.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $67.84 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

