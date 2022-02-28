Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 407.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,077 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.47% of Lamb Weston worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of LW stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.