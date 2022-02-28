Lamden Price Tops $0.0527 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $642,237.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

