Larry R. Grillot Sells 500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $10.32 on Monday, reaching $239.60. 4,133,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.