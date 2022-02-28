LatAmGrowth SPAC’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 7th (NASDAQ:LATGU)

LatAmGrowth SPAC’s (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 7th. LatAmGrowth SPAC had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During LatAmGrowth SPAC’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LATGU opened at $9.96 on Monday. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

