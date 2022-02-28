LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,440.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $22.11 million and $57,440.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 762,751,906 coins and its circulating supply is 648,708,400 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

