Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.79 and last traded at $157.06. 7,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 528,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Get Lear alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.