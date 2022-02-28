Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Holdings Raised by Seaport Global Asset Management LLC

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Lee Enterprises comprises 6.1% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Lee Enterprises worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%.

Lee Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.